Aug 25 Freddie Mac
* Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate
of 3.2 percent in July
* Single-Family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume
was $16.3 billion in July
* Total number of single-family loan modifications were
3,629 in July 2016 and 25,225 for the seven months ended July
31, 2016
* Relief refinance mortgages comprised approximately 6
percent of total single-family refinance volume during July
* Single-Family serious delinquency rate remained flat at
1.08 percent in July; multifamily delinquency rate remained
flat at 0.02 percent in July
