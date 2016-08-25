Aug 25 Petroquest Energy Inc
* On August 25,Petroquest Energy and TDC energy entered into
fifteenth amendment to credit agreement and master assignment
* Amendment decreased borrowing base in the credit
agreement, from $22.5 million to $0
* Lenders agreed to approve,include co's issuance of up to
$280.3 million of newly issued 10 percent second lien senior
secured PIK notes due 2021
* Amendment decreased the aggregate commitment of the
lenders from $22.5 million to $0 - SEC filing
* Pursuant to amendment, lenders agreed to exit credit
facility and assign respective rights and obligations under
credit agreement
Source: (bit.ly/2bDsUki)
