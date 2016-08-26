Aug 26 Bachem Holding AG :

* Increased its sales in the first half of 2016 by 13.9 percent to a new record high of 113.4 million Swiss francs ($117.35 million) (H1 2015: 99.6 million francs)

* H1 EBITDA up 11.2 percent coming in at 29.8 million francs and EBIT up 18.1 percent at 20.8 million francs

* H1 net income jumps 35.5 percent to 17.1 million francs

* Full-Year guidance confirmed Source text - bit.ly/2bt227H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9663 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)