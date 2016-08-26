BRIEF-Synektik sees up to fourfold increase in FY 2020/2021 EBITDA margin
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Aug 26 Kiadis Pharma BV :
* Kiadis Pharma announces financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2016
* Positive results announced on primary endpoint from single dose phase II CR-air-007 trial (ATIR101)
* Decision to file for marketing authorization with European medicines agency (EMA) for ATIR101 in blood cancers - submission on course for Q1 2017
* Partnership announced with leukemia & lymphoma society around development of atir101 in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (all) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients
* Initiation of ATIR201 phase I/II thalassemia trial (CR-BD-001) on track for patient enrollment in Q4 2016
* Second dose CR-AIR-008 phase II trial ongoing - safety read-out now expected in Q1 2017
* H1 operating loss is 5.1 million euros ($5.8 million)versus loss of 11.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss is 6.4 million euros versus loss of 9.6 million euros a year ago
* Cash at June 30 is 23.7 million euros vs 2.5 million euros at June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake