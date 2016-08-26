Aug 26 Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Kiadis Pharma announces financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2016

* Positive results announced on primary endpoint from single dose phase II CR-air-007 trial (ATIR101)

* Decision to file for marketing authorization with European medicines agency (EMA) for ATIR101 in blood cancers - submission on course for Q1 2017

* Partnership announced with leukemia & lymphoma society around development of atir101 in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (all) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients

* Initiation of ATIR201 phase I/II thalassemia trial (CR-BD-001) on track for patient enrollment in Q4 2016

* Second dose CR-AIR-008 phase II trial ongoing - safety read-out now expected in Q1 2017

* H1 operating loss is 5.1 million euros ($5.8 million)versus loss of 11.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 6.4 million euros versus loss of 9.6 million euros a year ago

* Cash at June 30 is 23.7 million euros vs 2.5 million euros at June 30, 2015