BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 U.S Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley on CNBC
* Somebody from Mylan has called me
* On drug pricing says going to tackle this one drug at a time
* Says why can't Mylan lower the price for Epipen
* Says we need to look more at pharmacy benefit managers
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer