Aug 25 Kerr Mines Inc :

* Kerr Mines Inc announces additional debt restructuring transactions and a C$2 million long term debt facility

* Reached total settlement agreements with trade creditors and certain debt holders representing c$9.2 million of c$12.2 million outstanding

* Debts is c$2.5 million which includes issuance of 7 million common shares

* Has reached debt-restructuring agreements with Trans Oceanic Minerals Company Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: