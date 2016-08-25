BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 Kerr Mines Inc :
* Kerr Mines Inc announces additional debt restructuring transactions and a C$2 million long term debt facility
* Reached total settlement agreements with trade creditors and certain debt holders representing c$9.2 million of c$12.2 million outstanding
* Debts is c$2.5 million which includes issuance of 7 million common shares
* Has reached debt-restructuring agreements with Trans Oceanic Minerals Company Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer