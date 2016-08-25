BRIEF-Posera appoints Dan Poirier as CEO
* Posera announces appointment of Mr. Dan Poirier as chief executive officer
Aug 25 Hospitality Properties Trust
* Hospitality Properties Trust announces early redemption of its $300 million of outstanding 5.625 percent senior notes
* Early redemption of outstanding 5.625 percent senior notes due 2017 at redemption price of principal amount of $300.0 million
* Redemption of senior notes is expected to occur on or about September 26, 2016
* Co currently expects to fund this redemption by using cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Filed settlement to its electric security plan pending at public utilities commission of Ohio
* Horace Mann chief financial officer Dwayne D. Hallman to take medical leave; Bret A. Conklin named acting chief financial officer