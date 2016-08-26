BRIEF-JVM says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 26 Therametrics Holding AG :
* Says it received cash payment of about 2 million Swiss francs ($2.07 million) that GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS committed to make in relation to business combination completed on July 18, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bmM0yK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9664 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Under its 2017-2021 strategy plans to achieve annual revenue growth of 30 pct to 40 pct
Jan 31 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries