Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Realdolmen NV :
* Q1 total group revenue 59.1 million euros ($66.68 million)versus 51.1 million euros year ago
* For the year 2016/2017, we expect turnover of IT & Business Consulting to grow while IT & Business Support to remain flat. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)