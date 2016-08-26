BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG :
* Invests in R&M International GmbH
* Deutsche Beteiligungs and DBAG Expansion Capital Fund are supporting the company's management in acquiring a control interest from the present majority shareowner, Nord Holding GmbH
* Will hold approximately 16 percent in the new company, and dbag ecf another 17 percent; will invest up to 7 million euros ($7.91 million) from its balance sheet for its interest. Source text: bit.ly/2bU12st Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.