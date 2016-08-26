Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Rtx A/S :
* Initiates a new share buy-back programme
* Rtx expect to use full authorization given to repurchase shares for maximum permitted value of 35 million Danish crowns ($5.3 million) in period until next annual general meeting in Jan. 2017
* Share buy-back programme runs from Aug. 26 2016 to Nov. 24 2016
* In this period RTX will acquire shares with a value of up to 10.0 million crowns
* Purpose of share buy-back programme is to address company's capital structure and to hedge sharebased payments Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5925 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)