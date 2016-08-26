BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 Saltangen Property Invest publ AB :
* H1 rental income 40.3 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million) versus 40.3 million crowns year ago
* H1 profit from property management 29.4 million crowns versus 29.0 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.3929 Swedish crowns)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.