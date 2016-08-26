BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* H1 profit for period 2 billion roubles ($30.95 million) versus 1.57 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 profit for period 0.8 billion roubles, down 17 pct versus year ago
* H1 net interest income 10.38 billion roubles versus 8.24 billion roubles year ago
* H1 provision for loan impairment 6.13 billion roubles versus 5.59 billion roubles year ago
* H1 net fee and commission income 2.3 billion roubles, up 23.2 percent year on year
* H1 net interest margin 3.9 pct
* As at July 1 total tier 1 capital ratio was 10.1 pct Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1Snww8W, bit.ly/2bTW6nI Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6258 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.