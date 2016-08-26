BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Aug 26 Alpha Astika Akinita SA :
* H1 turnover 6.4 million euros ($7.23 million) versus 7.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 6.2 million euros versus profit 3.1 million euros year ago
* H1 negative net result primarily due to recognition of provisions Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.