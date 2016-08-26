Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 26 Adesso AG :
* H1 revenue up 37 percent at 119 million euros ($134.40 million)
* H1 EBITDA up 113 percent from 4.2 million euros to 8.9 million euros
* H1 net income was 4.0 million euros (previous year: 1.3 million euros)
* Full-year EBITDA forecast for 2016 can be confirmed
* FY sales forecast is confirmed with a tendency towards the upper end of the range of 231 million to 243 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)