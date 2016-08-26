Aug 26 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:
* The Board of Directors of the company has recommended to
the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on
Sept. 23, 2016, to approve the dividends for H1 2016.
* The recommendation of the board is to pay as dividends for
H1 2016 a total of 2.0 billion roubles, or $30.9 million.
* Given that the company owns 2.2 million of its own GDRs (5
GDRs represent 1 share), which will be excluded from dividend
distribution, the dividend will be 74.55 (gross) roubles per
ordinary share or 14.91 (gross) roubles per GDR.
* The payment of the dividends will be made in U.S. dollars:
the company will pay $1.15 (gross) per share or $0.23 (gross)
per GDR.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)