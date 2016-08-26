BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 BKS Bank AG :
* H1 net interest income 77.3 million euros ($87.23 million), down 2.8 percent
* H1 net commission income 25.4 million euros versus 26.9 million euros year ago
* H1 result after tax 24.7 million euros, down 21.9 percent Source text - bit.ly/2bllzIl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.