* Lerøy Seafood has acquired an additional 2,207,410 shares in Havfisk in market

* Lerøy also intend to make a voluntary offer on remaining outstanding shares in Norway Seafoods at a price of 1.00 Norwegian crowns per share

* Lerøy's aggregate shareholding in havfisk will after completion comprise to 67 percent of shares and voting rights in Havfisk

* Lerøy's aggregate shareholding in Norway Seafoods will after completion comprise to 73.6 percent of shares and voting rights in Norway Seafoods

