BRIEF-Motif Bio says Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
* Motif Bio Phase 3 clinical trial finishes patient treatment phase
Aug 26 Novea Inc:
* Novea Inc says it raised about $15.3 mln in equity financing - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/2bFzNG7
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Republicans on Monday continued their drive to loosen U.S. regulation, taking the first step to kill five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the virtually untested Congressional Review Act.