BRIEF-Azure Midstream Partners files for relief under chapter 11
* Azure Midstream Partners, Lp voluntary filing for relief under Chapter 11
Aug 26 LZMO SA :
* Court opens the company's rehabilitation proceedings
* Filed a motion for rehabilitation proceedings in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 A growing number of large Brazilian companies will seek protection from creditors in 2017, hitting a record for a third straight year due to a harsh recession and tight credit conditions, bankers and lawyers said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Orascom TMT Investments Sarl has voluntarily extended the deadline to consider an alternative in-court reorganization plan for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, which in June filed for the nation's largest bankruptcy protection process ever.