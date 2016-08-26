Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects company name in the headline)
Aug 26 Copenhagen Network A/S :
* H1 revenue 0 crowns versus 0 crowns year ago
* H1 operating loss before special items 539,000 Danish crowns ($82,000) versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Keeps 2016 EBIT outlook loss between 1.5 million-2.0 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5927 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)