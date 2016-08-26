Aug 26 Nilsson Special Vehicles Publ AB :

* Q2 net sales 57.4 million Swedish crowns ($6.8 million)versus 40.2 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 4.1 million crowns versus 1.9 million crowns year ago

* Financial objective in the next few years is to reach an annual revenue growth of 10pct

* Financial objective in the next few years is to reach operating margin (EBIT) of 8-10 pct Source text for Eikon:

