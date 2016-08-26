Aug 26 Alejasamochodowa.Pl SA :

* Signs deal for delivery of car parts to Ukraine-based contractor

* Estimated contract value with ukraine-based contractor at 90,000 zlotys ($23,490) over 1 year, profit for co at c 0.1 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8320 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)