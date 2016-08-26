BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Europlan :
* H1 net profit up 64 percent to 1.32 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/2bFsA8Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.