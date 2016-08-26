BRIEF-Upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports - India finmin report
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :
* Q3 2015/16 core earnings 9.8 million Danish crowns ($1.5 million) versus 6.8 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2015/16 pre-tax profit 23.3 million crowns versus 10.4 million crowns year ago
* Raises FY core earnings outlook to 28 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5949 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.