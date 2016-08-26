Aug 26 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces increase in size
of cash tender offers for contingent convertible senior notes
* Increased purchase price offered for notes in tender
offers from up to $500 million aggregate purchase price to up to
$750 million
* As result of consummation of secured 5 -year term loan in
principal amount of $1.5 billion, financing condition with
respect to tender offers is satisfied
* Established a tender cap of $600 million aggregate
purchase price for 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes due
2037
