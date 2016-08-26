BRIEF-Paean3 buys 5.5 pct stake in iNtRON Biotechnology
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake
Aug 26 Biotie Therapies Corp :
* FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for Biotie's BTT1023 drug candidate for treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)
* BTT1023 is currently being studied for PSC in Phase 2a study (BUTEO study)
* Says two-stage study design for BUTEO includes a pre-planned interim analysis expected in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company