Aug 26 Biotie Therapies Corp :

* FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation for Biotie's BTT1023 drug candidate for treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC)

* BTT1023 is currently being studied for PSC in Phase 2a study (BUTEO study)

* Says two-stage study design for BUTEO includes a pre-planned interim analysis expected in first half of 2017