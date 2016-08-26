Aug 26 Marine Products Corp

* Marine Products Corporation announces commencement of tender offer

* Is commencing a tender offer to purchase for cash 3.2 million shares of outstanding common stock at a purchase price of $9.00 per share

* Marine Products Corp says tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 1, 2016

* Marine Products Corp says tender offer is not subject to a financing condition

* Marine Products Corp says expects to fund share purchases in offer from its existing cash and cash equivalents

* Have right to increase tender offer to up to 3.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: