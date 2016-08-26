Aug 26 Marine Products Corp
* Marine Products Corporation announces commencement of
tender offer
* Is commencing a tender offer to purchase for cash 3.2
million shares of outstanding common stock at a purchase price
of $9.00 per share
* Marine Products Corp says tender offer will expire at
11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 1, 2016
* Marine Products Corp says tender offer is not subject to a
financing condition
* Marine Products Corp says expects to fund share purchases
in offer from its existing cash and cash equivalents
* Have right to increase tender offer to up to 3.5 million
shares
