BRIEF-Paean3 buys 5.5 pct stake in iNtRON Biotechnology
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake
Aug 26 CytoTools AG :
* Subsidiary DermaTools Biotech GmbH submits claim against the drug manufacturer
* Much too low concentration of DermaPro is due to errors in production and analysis at manufacturer
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company