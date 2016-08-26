Aug 26 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces that it has engaged
financial advisors to negotiate amendments to certain of its
loan facilities and the deferral of certain amortization
payments
* Says is currently deferring certain amortization payments
under its credit facilities
* Says not obtained formal waivers from any lender regarding
payment deferrals or amendments to financial covenants
* Reached agreement in principle with certain lenders, for
terms that include deferral of amortization payments, amending
covenants
