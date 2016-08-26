BRIEF-Paean3 buys 5.5 pct stake in iNtRON Biotechnology
* Says Paean3 Inc has acquired 180,000 shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 4.4 percent stake
Aug 26 Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS :
* H1 turnover 3.0 million euros ($3.39 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 52,292 euros versus loss 150,170 euros year ago
* H1 net loss 16,056 euros versus loss 74,717 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2bD3ENI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company