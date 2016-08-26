Aug 26 Torre Industries Ltd

* Charles Pettit stepped down as chief executive officer earlier today and has taken up newly created position of executive deputy chairman

* Roy Midlane has agreed to resign as chief financial officer with immediate effect

* Johan Botes (currently group chief operating officer) has been appointed as chief executive officer of torre with immediate effect

* Midlane will remain on board as a non- executive director until conclusion of mandatory offer process by Stellar Capital Partners

* Shivan Mansingh (currently group financial manager) has been appointed as chief financial officer with immediate effect