BRIEF-India finmin report: Rising oil prices could dampen India's economic growth
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday.
Aug 26 Torre Industries Ltd
* Charles Pettit stepped down as chief executive officer earlier today and has taken up newly created position of executive deputy chairman
* Roy Midlane has agreed to resign as chief financial officer with immediate effect
* Johan Botes (currently group chief operating officer) has been appointed as chief executive officer of torre with immediate effect
* Midlane will remain on board as a non- executive director until conclusion of mandatory offer process by Stellar Capital Partners
* Shivan Mansingh (currently group financial manager) has been appointed as chief financial officer with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday.
Jan 31 India could reduce individual income tax rates and real estate stamp duties, a key government report said on Tuesday.
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday.