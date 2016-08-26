BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
Aug 26 Grindeks AS :
* H1 net sales 46.4 million euros ($52.39 million) versus 43.8 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 4.6 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.