Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 26 Grand Chip Investment GMBH:
* Grand Chip Investment GMBH announces interim results of voluntary public takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment Gmbh for Aixtron SE
* As of Aug. 26, takeover offer has been accepted for a total of 4.6 million Aixtron shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, confirmed a fall in its full-year core profit, largely due to tough price competition which it expects to persist in 2017.