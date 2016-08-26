Aug 26 Groothandelsgebouwen NV :

* H1 net profit EUR 2.6 million ($2.92 million) versus EUR 5.1 million year ago

* H1 rental revenue EUR 6.3 million versus EUR 6.6 million year ago

* Maintains guiudance that occupancy rate in 2016 will rise compared to 2015

* Effect of rising occupancy rate will still be limited on rental revenue, which will rise only slightly in 2016