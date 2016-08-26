BRIEF-SciBase and DermoScan start cooperation
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company
Aug 26 Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Mithra Pharmaceuticals announced today the appointment of Marc Coucke as chairman of the board of directors
* Other changes also occured in the board of directors of Mithra Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Starts cooperation with DermoScan, German medical device company
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.
* consol Dec quarter total income from operations 23.64 billion rupees