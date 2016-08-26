BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Yahoo! Inc :
* Yahoo Esports is entering into a two year agreement with ESL
* Yahoo Esports and ESL will "collaborate on development of new tournaments to be covered and distributed by Yahoo"
* Yahoo Esports, ESL will work together to distribute coverage of ESL's major events, including ESL One,IEM Global Competitive Series
* Yahoo Esports and ESL team up for live streaming & content partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma