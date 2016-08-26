Aug 26 Yahoo! Inc :

* Yahoo Esports is entering into a two year agreement with ESL

* Yahoo Esports and ESL will "collaborate on development of new tournaments to be covered and distributed by Yahoo"

* Yahoo Esports, ESL will work together to distribute coverage of ESL's major events, including ESL One,IEM Global Competitive Series

* Yahoo Esports and ESL team up for live streaming & content partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: