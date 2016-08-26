UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 26 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co - Co, unit entered second amendment to amended,restated Master Accounts Receivable Purchase agreement, dated as of Sept 25, 2015
* Says amendment extends the stated termination date of agreement through October 14, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2bFNAYF Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg