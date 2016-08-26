UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 26 BJ's Restaurants Inc :
* Effective August 24, 2016, entered first amendment to its existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated Sept 3, 2014
* Amendment increased existing unsecured revolving line of credit to $200 million from $150 million - SEC Filing
* Line of credit will be used primarily for issuance of letters of credit in connection with insurance program
* Line of credit will also be used primarily to fund a portion of company's recently previously announced stock repurchase program Source text - (bit.ly/2bDH7jM) Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up almost 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been taken yet.
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg