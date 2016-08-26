BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Rightside Group
* On august 22, 2016, co and Google entered into Google services agreement effective as of August 1, 2016
* Co may implement advertising links provided by Google's adsense for domains service on domain names owned by co or certain of its customers
* Pursuant to terms, will generate revenues when consumers click through listings to or otherwise view Google advertisers' advertisements
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma