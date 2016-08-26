BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 North American Energy Partners Inc :
* North American Energy Partners elects to redeem its 9.125% series 1 senior unsecured debentures due 2017
* Record date for redemption will be September 26, 2016
* Redemption price of 100% of principal amount of notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma