BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 VMware Inc :
* Reaffirmed the fiscal year 2016 revenue and cash flow guidance that it had previously provided on July 18, 2016 - sec filing
* FY 2016 revenue view $7.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2bGv16X) Further company coverage:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma