BRIEF-Autonomy Spain Real Estate Q4 rental revenue at 1.4 mln euros
* Said on Monday Q4 total rental revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) vs 1.5 million euros year ago
Aug 26 Skarbiec Holding SA
* FY revenue 75.4 million zlotys ($19.7 million) versus 143.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY net profit 13.0 million zlotys versus 26.9 million zlotys year ago
* FY starts 1 July and ends June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8258 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aibel and Aker Solutions have, on behalf of the licence partners, been awarded contracts for hook-up and commissioning assistance for the Johan Sverdrup field centre, phase 1, off Norway
Jan 31 Thai Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl said in a press conference: