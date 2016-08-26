BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Canam Group Inc
* Canam Group Inc says it has reorganized its structural steel activities
* Project management and structural steel staffing levels are being reduced by approximately thirty positions
* Says Kurt Langsenkamp will oversee Canam-Heavy
* Says layoffs are concentrated in Boucherville administrative center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma