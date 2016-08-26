HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday.
Aug 26 S&P Global Ratings:
* Republic of Iraq ratings affirmed at 'B-/B'; outlook stable
* Stable outlook incorporates expectation that large fiscal, external deficits to be financeable, that its conflict with isis will be contained
* Projects Iraq's real GDP growth to fall below 2 pct in 2017-2019 owing to headwinds from fiscal consolidation and weak domestic demand Source text (bit.ly/2bDwwWe)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the United States ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about carrying out his controversial campaign pledges.
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA