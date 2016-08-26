BRIEF-Autonomy Spain Real Estate Q4 rental revenue at 1.4 mln euros
* Said on Monday Q4 total rental revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) vs 1.5 million euros year ago
Aug 26 CLS Holdings Plc :
* Amended tender offer such that shareholders will be entitled to sell 1 in every 100 ordinary shares held at 1,750 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Aibel and Aker Solutions have, on behalf of the licence partners, been awarded contracts for hook-up and commissioning assistance for the Johan Sverdrup field centre, phase 1, off Norway
Jan 31 Thai Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl said in a press conference: