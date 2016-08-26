Aug 26 Nikkei:

* Sharp is eliminating all but one of 22 top executive positions effective Saturday - Nikkei

* Sharp will establish a new president's office with a staff of 200 at its headquarters in Osaka - Nikkei

* Sharp's Tokyo branch will be closed, and the president's office will also serve as a liaison with government bureaucracies - Nikkei

* Of 22 top posts in Sharp, position overseeing solar cell installation unit to be retained; some slots may be reinstated if co's earnings recover - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bTh06s)