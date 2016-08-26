UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Nikkei:
* Sharp is eliminating all but one of 22 top executive positions effective Saturday - Nikkei
* Sharp will establish a new president's office with a staff of 200 at its headquarters in Osaka - Nikkei
* Sharp's Tokyo branch will be closed, and the president's office will also serve as a liaison with government bureaucracies - Nikkei
* Of 22 top posts in Sharp, position overseeing solar cell installation unit to be retained; some slots may be reinstated if co's earnings recover - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2bTh06s)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources