BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc :
* Lilly Ventures Fund I LLC reports 12.9 pct stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc as of August 16- Sec filing
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma