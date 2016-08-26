BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Viacom Inc
* Philippe Dauman reports open market sale of 166,169 shares of co's class b common stock on august 24 - SEC filing
* Philippe dauman reports open market sale of 86,883 co's class b common stock at average price of $41.51/share on aug 25
* Philippe Dauman's open market sale of shares reported on aug 24 were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.50 to $42.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma