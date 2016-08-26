BRIEF-Severn Trent continues to perform in line with expectations
* Now expects net customer Outcome Delivery Incentive (Odi) rewards for full-year 2016/17 to be ahead of previous guidance of 15 million stg
Aug 26 Misonix Inc :
* Stavros Vizirgianakis agreed to serve, on an unpaid basis, as company's interim chief executive officer, effective September 2, 2016
* Co, Michael Mcmanus Jr., CEO, entered into a retirement agreement and general release - sec filing
* Pursuant to agreement, Michael Mcmanus Jr to resign as director, chairman of board and retire as president, ceo of company
* Co, Vizirgianakis are in negotiations for Vizirgianakis to accept employment as company' s full-time chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2bmBxVt) Further company coverage:
* SSE Plc completed Q3 of its financial year on 31 December 2016.
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma